Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FRGI stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

