FIGS, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS’s (NYSE:FIGS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. FIGS had issued 26,386,363 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $580,499,986 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of FIGS’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock worth $69,604,622.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

