Financial Comparison: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Invesco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Invesco 2 3 3 0 2.13

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. Invesco has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Invesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.13 $33.02 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.15 billion 1.81 $761.60 million $2.54 9.51

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Invesco 20.92% 14.33% 4.69%

Summary

Invesco beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

