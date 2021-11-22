Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRHLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.15 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

