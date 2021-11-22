FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. Syneos Health has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,787,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

