FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

NYSE:BIP opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

