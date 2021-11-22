FY2022 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 330,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

