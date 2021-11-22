FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

