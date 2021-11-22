Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
