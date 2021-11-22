Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

