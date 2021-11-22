George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

