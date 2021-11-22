Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post sales of $14.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.90 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $408.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

