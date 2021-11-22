HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

