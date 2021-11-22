Head-To-Head Contrast: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) & DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akouos and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.74 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 143.53 -$12.29 million ($0.77) -4.96

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akouos. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -47.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Akouos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akouos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akouos has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akouos and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akouos presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.09%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.92%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Akouos.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Akouos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

