Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $176.25 on Thursday. Heska has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 927.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.