Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $53.31 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

