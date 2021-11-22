Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $168.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

