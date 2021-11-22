Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 542.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 534.35. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

