Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFJPY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

