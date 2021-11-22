J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.