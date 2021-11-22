Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AON in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $296.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

