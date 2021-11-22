Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.