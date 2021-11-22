JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.20 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €7.20 ($8.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

