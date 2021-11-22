JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 900

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 704.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 706.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -19.47. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($9.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

