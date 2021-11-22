JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,505.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,545.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

