JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 86.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of 90.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

