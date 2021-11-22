Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €72.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KWS. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:KWS opened at €75.20 ($85.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.05 and a 200-day moving average of €72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €61.70 ($70.11) and a 52 week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.