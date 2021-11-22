Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.11.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.
Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
