Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

