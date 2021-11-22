Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($14.63).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.49 ($11.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.02 and its 200 day moving average is €11.42. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €5.79 ($6.57) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

