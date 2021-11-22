Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

