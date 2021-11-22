Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

