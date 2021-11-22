Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.