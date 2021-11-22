Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Li Auto has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Li Auto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Li Auto by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.