Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WKP. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 863.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 870.77. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.36%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.