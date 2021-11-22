Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

NYSE LSI opened at $134.60 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

