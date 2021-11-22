Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

