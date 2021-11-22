Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$107.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

