Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on L. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.50.

L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6905796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

