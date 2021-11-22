MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $741,328.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

