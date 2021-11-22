Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

