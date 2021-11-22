Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MDEVF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Melco International Development has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.