Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

MIST stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

