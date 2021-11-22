monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.09.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $371.25 on Friday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

