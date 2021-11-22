MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $199,621.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00372327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001588 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

