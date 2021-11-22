Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.
NSRGY stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
