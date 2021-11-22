Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

