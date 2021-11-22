NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NeuroPace stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

