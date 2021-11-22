New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, "New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States."

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

