ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $18,667.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

