Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on OLCLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.74 and a beta of -0.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.