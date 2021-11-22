PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.84. PayPal has a 52 week low of $190.96 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,206,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,964,000 after acquiring an additional 231,423 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

