PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $32.82 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

